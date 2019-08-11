Bunge Limited (BG) Position Has Upped by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by $37.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company's stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 342,905 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire" on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire" published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Generac Releases Educational Resources to Encourage Preparation – PRNewswire" published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 58,914 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 22,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H reported 6,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Blair William And Il has 15,835 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 20,147 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,688 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research reported 34,595 shares. Foundry Prtn owns 0.5% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 242,876 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $535.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 169,181 shares. 51,002 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe And Communication. Fiera invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 50,300 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 7,549 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 79,900 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 424,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com holds 440,868 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Strs Ohio has 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark Inc accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,313 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp invested in 0.03% or 5,262 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M.