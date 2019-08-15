Bunge Limited (BG) Position Has Increased by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc; Bb Biotech Ag Holding in Incyte Corp. (INCY) Has Decreased by $16.20 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 767,005 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 866,133 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 0.68% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 43,611 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 5.72M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 1.33M shares. First Com has 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 19,803 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 712,640 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% stake. Cibc Asset Management owns 10,080 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.38M shares. Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.14% or 105,879 shares in its portfolio. 714,855 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. At Bancshares holds 10,926 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund has 8,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 34,953 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “BG Staffing to Present at the Mid-West IDEAS Conference – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 23,617 shares. Country Tru Bancorp holds 364,732 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 2,754 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 99,713 shares. Citigroup invested in 131,039 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 7,767 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baker Bros Lp holds 18.87% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 34.27 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & Trust holds 283 shares. Parametric Ltd reported 431,370 shares. Lpl Lc reported 32,274 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 154 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 9,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 71,409 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $135.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc. by 387,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Incyte (INCY) Receives FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Jakafi – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Incyte Corporation (INCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Incyte (INCY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Biotech Stocks Sliding Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BriaCell Announces $350000 Equity Investment by Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.