Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted by $3.30 Million Its Holding; Moon Capital Management Decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $1.40 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25B, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 899,407 shares. 12,021 were accumulated by Mariner. Invesco Limited holds 451,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 145,687 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0.48% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mraz Amerine &, a California-based fund reported 8,217 shares. 220,414 are held by Freestone Capital Ltd. Private Ocean Limited Company invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). British Columbia Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 5,107 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bb&T Corp has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 53,067 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd reported 5.88M shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 55,173 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares to 30,730 shares, valued at $1.99 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,076 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 0.15% or 1.77 million shares. Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 153,500 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 121,837 shares. Bruce And Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,267 shares stake. Allstate holds 0.01% or 5,145 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications invested in 16,108 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 275,000 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.85 million shares. Quantbot LP reported 23,299 shares. 89,281 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 440,868 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 25,402 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 765,155 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.