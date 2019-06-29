Bunge Limited (BG) Market Valuation Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Raised by $585,385 Its Position; Dudley & Shanley Upped Its Visa (V) Holding by $2.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 120.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.59M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co holds 20,808 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 34,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nine Masts Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd stated it has 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling stated it has 1.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,500 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 125 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 5,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP owns 34,615 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10 shares. Alpine Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 918,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 38,408 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 13,313 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares to 317,644 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,610 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

