Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Maintained by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stake Upped by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 42,751 shares as the company's stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 91,776 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 49,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 428,664 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru holds 0.11% or 19,803 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Plc stated it has 712,640 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 6,100 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 13,600 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,800 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 8,500 shares. Prudential Financial reported 36,205 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 46 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,200 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 14,870 shares to 276,847 shares, valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 116,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,133 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 95,360 shares. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 0.62% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 57,043 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 112,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested in 384,890 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.15M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 3.25M are owned by . Landscape Management Limited Co reported 3,453 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 74,257 shares. Ltd Ca stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Earnest Prns Ltd Co has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited (Trc) stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 9,058 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha" on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga" published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Agios Announces Orlando Oliveira Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International – GlobeNewswire" on July 01, 2019.