Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Maintained by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 101.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 124,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 247,699 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 122,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 593,825 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 26,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 787,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.48M, down from 814,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 732,185 shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 8,804 shares to 277,530 shares, valued at $42.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 821,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.32 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,840 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).