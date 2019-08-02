Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Maintained by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc; Etrade Capital Management Decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake by $410,041

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 603,693 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 10,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 72,705 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 82,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 1.15 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

