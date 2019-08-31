Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc; As Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 462,742 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 148.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 9,556 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, up from 3,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,117 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Riverhead Management Ltd Llc reported 8,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Company has 11,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kopp Investment Llc holds 6.56% or 396,327 shares. 130,447 are held by California Employees Retirement. Ranger Investment Lp holds 1.21M shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. King Luther accumulated 143,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 519,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 5,566 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 249,598 shares. State Street accumulated 2.35M shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 65,923 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RZG, NEO, TCMD, MEDP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NEO, GAS Surge On NEON Exchange (NEX) ICO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,938 shares to 6,363 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,773 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).