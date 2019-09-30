Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Held by Pacad Investment Ltd; As Waste Mgmt (WM) Valuation Rose, Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Upped Its Position by $497,375

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 22,407 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 18,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 818,473 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 146.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 4,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 331,928 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – prnewswire.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Hedge fund DE Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson – sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,627 shares to 12,323 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parametric Portfolio Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 625,922 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 34 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 256,076 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 287,376 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Co. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 2.98M shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 15,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 57,346 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 53,271 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,600 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 14,143 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 593 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 27,642 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.07M shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc owns 5,460 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.4% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 16,457 shares stake. Moreover, Sterling Investment Management has 1.7% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 19,046 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited holds 5,519 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20,524 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt LP reported 11,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 0.1% or 219,216 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.47% or 17,884 shares. Da Davidson & Com invested in 0.09% or 40,266 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 3,020 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 150,500 shares.