Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Has Raised by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc; Bluefin Trading Stake In Celgene (Call) (CELG) Was Has Raised

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 393,526 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 2755.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 3.30 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Patent Woes Boost Pharma Stock Megamergers Further? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Run for Cover From Major Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Karyopharm Gets Accelerated FDA Approval for Myeloma Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Biggest Casualties From the Celgene-Bristol-Myers Merger (So Far) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17,834 shares to 20,696 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,498 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.