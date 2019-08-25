Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Has Lifted by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc; As American Express (AXP) Valuation Rose, Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 542,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27M, down from 559,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 873,246 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Company holds 7,541 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 496,258 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,178 shares. 6,000 are owned by Guyasuta Advsrs Inc. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.08% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18,937 shares. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.26% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 21,441 shares. Shell Asset holds 12,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 7,114 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.67 million shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.33% or 44,130 shares. 51,760 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Cutter Communication Brokerage Incorporated invested in 9,345 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151.61M were reported by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Buckhead Capital Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 66,709 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 56 shares. 197,903 are owned by Products Ltd Llc. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.87% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 374,493 shares. 12,756 were accumulated by Smith Salley & Assoc. Charter Tru Communications holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,977 shares. Alyeska Gp LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nbt Bancorp N A holds 0.16% or 7,896 shares. Pecaut & stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4,127 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdg owns 2,293 shares. Company Bank has 138,951 shares. Andra Ap owns 71,400 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares to 669,245 shares, valued at $32.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.