Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.92 Million; As General Elec Co Com (GE) Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $588,690

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72M shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 693,291 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO) by 2,806 shares to 213,306 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Ijh) (IJH) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Intermediate Gov/Corp (Biv) (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 25,389 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.19M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 188,872 shares. Korea has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Inc holds 102,332 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Cap Group holds 42,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Lc stated it has 50,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Essex Fin Services invested 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kanawha Capital Management has invested 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Williams Jones And Lc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,650 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 21,608 shares. Parkside Bank reported 35,292 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

