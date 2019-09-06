Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Whitebox Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.92 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Position by $880,929

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 542,839 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43,582 shares to 87,405 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jennison Associate has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,545 shares. Yorktown Rech Co reported 1,400 shares stake. -based Bonness Enterp Incorporated has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 17,818 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt owns 16,550 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security owns 12,495 shares. Needham Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.47% or 22,700 shares. 454,513 were accumulated by Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited. Boyar Asset owns 1,219 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Group has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,633 shares. 1,850 were reported by Seven Post Investment Office Lp. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 26,503 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 150,764 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 371,841 shares to 391,860 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 3.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.62M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

