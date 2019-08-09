Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Decreased by $20.80 Million Its Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 523,323 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 660,356 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Colrain Ltd Liability has 79,900 shares for 4.97% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 12,188 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Perella Weinberg Lp holds 0.08% or 31,719 shares in its portfolio. Schneider Management Corp reported 21,441 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Invesco has 1.79 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Group Inc reported 21,398 shares. First Corporation In accumulated 370 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 301,154 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Llc reported 42,349 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Company reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cutter Communication Brokerage invested in 0.14% or 9,345 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 30 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,025 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 2,871 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 13,330 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP reported 3,472 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 135,087 shares. Moreover, Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 16,223 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 48,530 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 157,689 shares. Howe Rusling reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 0.69% or 51,551 shares in its portfolio.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.