Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Boyar Asset Management Increases Holding in Legg Mason (LM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company's stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 423,910 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company's stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 710,775 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was made by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It's 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha" on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. Turns Up Trade Heat On Europe – Seeking Alpha" published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Stocks Moving After Hours: Seagate, STMicroelectronics, Google, Legg Mason – Yahoo Finance" on February 04, 2019.