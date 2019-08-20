Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stock Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $50.21 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 315.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 851,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 million, up from 270,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 135,269 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 746,738 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.22% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 8,587 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.13% or 712,640 shares. 31,396 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,907 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 1.13% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 80,089 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,615 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alpine Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 25,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 49,600 shares. Natixis reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 324,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call).

