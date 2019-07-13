Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $1.08 Million; As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Rose, Bristol John W & Company Decreased by $18.78 Million Its Stake

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.00M, down from 372,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 20,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,816 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 116,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

