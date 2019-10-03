Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Moors & Cabot Lifted Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Archer (ADM) Position Held by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 243,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 88,058 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 464.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 21,124 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,569 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 10,840 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 14,180 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Llc holds 2,678 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.13 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management stated it has 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Farmers Bankshares stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 73,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd holds 0.08% or 8.19 million shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 7,261 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.06% stake. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors holds 79,889 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,300 shares to 336,500 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,242 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Ships with one million tonnes of grain stuck outside Iran’s ports in payment crisis – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADM Creates New Business Unit to Accelerate Value Creation – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23,749 shares to 21,783 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,213 shares, and cut its stake in Frequency Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Ltd Liability Com reported 9.67% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mcclain Value Management Lc accumulated 2.61% or 36,632 shares. Schneider Mgmt Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Ci owns 28,900 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.11 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 287,376 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 0.05% or 143,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 469,743 shares stake. Guyasuta Inv Advisors reported 4,000 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 57,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sarasin & Prns Llp holds 55,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Limited has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).