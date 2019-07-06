Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Consulta LTD Has Decreased Position by $52.00 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd stated it has 25,000 shares. Soros Fund Ltd holds 0.31% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 176,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 38,408 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 665,000 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 8.80M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Incorporated has 9,234 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 5,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 295,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 359,713 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr owns 5,036 shares. At Bankshares reported 10,926 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. On Thursday, May 23 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why HCA Healthcare, Inc. Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about HCA Healthcare Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. Reiner Deborah M had sold 523 shares worth $72,639. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.