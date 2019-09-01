Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Valuation Declined, Awm Investment Company Boosted Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 581,863 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 651,900 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60 million, down from 689,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ichor Holdings by 165,570 shares to 286,570 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 170,446 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob owns 12,786 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 31,396 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 23,077 shares. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 173,537 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bogle Investment Lp De reported 236,618 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,775 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 631 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 290,363 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 53,405 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 496,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 12,212 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares to 190,987 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp..

