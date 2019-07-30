Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Raised Its Position by $919,497 as Stock Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Boosted The (TRV) Holding by $3.66 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in The (TRV) by 950.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 26,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 2,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 564,449 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 867,985 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 are held by Bruce. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 80,089 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 16,605 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 52,350 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 9,838 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Allstate reported 5,145 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 9,345 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 908,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First National Trust holds 19,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 665,000 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

