Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Blackrock Decreased Its Position by $10.30 Million; Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.46 Million as Valuation Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 194,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 8.80 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466.82 million, down from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 208,928 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 122,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 145,612 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 268,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Farmers Brothers Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 26,457 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 7.64M shares to 26.27 million shares, valued at $529.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 53,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.37 million activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 335,409 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. by 786,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report earnings on September, 10. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 207.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Farmer Bros. Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% EPS growth.

