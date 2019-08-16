Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Its Stake; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 14,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 30,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 45,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 740,292 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.25M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 880,225 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 23,048 shares to 30,851 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management Communications has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 73,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 183,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,100 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Convergence Limited Liability invested in 0.65% or 34,475 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Sector Pension Invest Board has 72,105 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,523 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,362 shares. Com Bank & Trust accumulated 237,431 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 1.33 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust accumulated 19,803 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc has 1.89 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners LP holds 0.08% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 31,719 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited reported 132,836 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 144,559 shares stake. Fiera has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lesa Sroufe Company owns 51,002 shares. 900 are held by First Mercantile Company. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 198,448 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited stated it has 3,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Incorporated reported 30,891 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 5,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21.