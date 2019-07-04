Bunge Limited (BG) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised People’s United Financial (PBCT) Position By $1.13 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased People’s United Financial (PBCT) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 70,834 shares as People’s United Financial (PBCT)’s stock declined 5.38%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.32M shares with $21.69 million value, up from 1.25M last quarter. People’s United Financial now has $6.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.54 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M

Analysts expect Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 230.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BG’s profit would be $46.69 million giving it 42.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Bunge Limited’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Com owns 6,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 83,180 shares. 6,700 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs Inc. American Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 82,898 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 105,692 shares in its portfolio. 46 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Inc. Nordea Investment Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pentwater Management Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 67,200 shares. Alyeska Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 712,640 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 230,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Easterly Government Properti stake by 24,040 shares to 36,300 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 19,157 shares and now owns 1.25 million shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Center (NYSE:SKT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.19% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 10,290 shares. 262,787 are owned by Asset One Limited. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 50,725 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company owns 384,383 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 16,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Reilly Fincl Lc has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 242,100 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Franklin Inc holds 0% or 103,868 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

