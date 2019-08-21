Bulldog Investors Stake in General American Investors (GAM) Has Trimmed by $2.77 Million; Varonis Systems (VRNS) Market Valuation Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed by $1.84 Million Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 102,713 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 12,541 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,870 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 151,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Liability stated it has 144,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,818 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 7,655 shares. Bulldog Limited Company accumulated 290,602 shares or 4.3% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,313 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors holds 11,408 shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies Lp has 0.09% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 23,661 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,614 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 25,682 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 8,100 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Professional Holding Corp by 38,593 shares to 279,177 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Co by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has 50 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 28,560 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 5,400 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 8,489 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 14,421 shares. Cadian Mgmt Lp reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 5,000 are owned by Mgmt Assocs Ny. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 165 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 365,019 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

