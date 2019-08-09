Bulldog Investors Stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Lowered by $439,032 as Market Value Were Volatile; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Skylands Capital Decreased Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 7,007 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 17,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 20,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $10.17 during the last trading session, reaching $427.45. About 431,635 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Dividend Declaration; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WINDFALL FROM HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES HELPED MANY EM COUNTRIES BOLSTER THEIR CURRENT ACCOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK `MORE POSITIVE’ ON COLOMBIA FOLLOWING MARCH ELECTIONS; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK TO BUY MORE VOTING RIGHTS IN NEXT YR; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Extending Revolving Facility to March 31, 202; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Sit holds 1.01% or 3.70M shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,284 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Moreover, Landscape Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 5,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.22% or 258,511 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 0% or 11,908 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 35,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bulldog Investors has invested 1.04% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Ltd Company has 122,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 33,716 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,850 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 919 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). United Automobile Association owns 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 77,695 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co holds 0.17% or 3,012 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 26,523 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,756 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Iberiabank Corporation holds 2,801 shares. First Financial Bank reported 1.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Beacon Finance Gru invested in 668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 703 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 23,900 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).