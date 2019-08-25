Bulldog Investors Position in Tri Contl Com (TY) Trimmed as Shares Were Volatile; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Claar Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,706 shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 946,772 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 935 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 3,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 15,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers owns 26,892 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 75,000 shares. 100 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & has invested 1.22% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Finance Corp owns 79,652 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 8,662 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 738 were reported by M&R Cap Mgmt. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% or 47,733 shares in its portfolio. 86,114 are held by Brown Advisory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 2,180 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,744 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability has 3,486 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd holds 2,319 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Monetary Gru. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,795 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). M Secs reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,543 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.68 million shares. 6,739 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Personal Service holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 482 shares.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

