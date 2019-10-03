Bulldog Investors Position in Hill Intl Com (HIL) Has Cut by $970,282 as Market Valuation Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 66,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 378,323 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.39M, up from 311,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 2.72M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 36,770 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14,531 shares to 392,882 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,881 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 672,137 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,482 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 18,473 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has 77,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.35% or 54,370 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,575 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 5,855 shares. Personal Capital has invested 0.39% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 380,738 are held by Cincinnati Ins. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 5,354 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Motco has 54,730 shares. 15,138 are owned by Ameritas. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.03% or 9,660 shares. Park Avenue Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,425 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares to 182,388 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO) by 91,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Source Capital Inc (NYSE:SOR).

