Bulldog Investors Position in Central Secs Com (CET) Increased as Share Value Rose; Range Res (RRC) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 7.93 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.37M, down from 13.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 5.82M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 6,632 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Round Table Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 7,717 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.08% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) or 38,871 shares. Cibc holds 0% or 31,560 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 359,919 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Morgan Stanley stated it has 157,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 13,900 were accumulated by City Of London Inv Mgmt Com Limited. Raymond James Financial Serv has 110,807 shares. Shaker Fincl Service Ltd Liability holds 3.41% or 215,166 shares in its portfolio. 28 were accumulated by Citigroup. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 4.1% or 352,344 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 48,958 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS) by 185,830 shares to 536,416 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Mkt Eq (CH) by 115,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,899 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. On Wednesday, July 31 Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 6,357 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Quaker Cap Invests Lc stated it has 9.42% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 150,002 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 2.47 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Com accumulated 79,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 296,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 22,672 shares. S&Co Inc reported 38,100 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 14,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.81 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 3.56 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 410,044 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $65.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 6.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).