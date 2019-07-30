Bulldog Investors Lowered Tri Contl Com (TY) Position; Adams Resources & Energy Has 0.9 Sentiment

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as Tri Contl Corp Com (TY)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 69,686 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 152,665 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp Com now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 28,481 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 21 reduced and sold their stock positions in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Blackrock Debt Stat stake by 88,906 shares to 183,638 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) stake by 331,501 shares and now owns 673,877 shares. Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp Trust holds 287,538 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. First Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 13,743 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 935 shares stake. Tru Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 6,204 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 79,652 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 86,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Llc has 25,686 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc invested in 10,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,735 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 47,733 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 4,193 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) has declined 21.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.33% the S&P500.

