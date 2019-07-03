Bulldog Investors Lowered Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stake By $439,032; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 104 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 102 decreased and sold positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 156.57 million shares, down from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 67 New Position: 37.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) stake by 16.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC)’s stock rose 3.13%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 271,878 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 326,757 last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond now has $243.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 9,421 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brandywine Global Income stake by 139,926 shares and now owns 604,953 shares. Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 12,900 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 1,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 5,127 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Llp has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1607 Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 1.49M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,414 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 12,535 shares. Webster Bank N A has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,034 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 4.37 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 2.12 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24 million for 4.67 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 5.08 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 9.73 million shares or 8.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 136,515 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.