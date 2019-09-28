Bulldog Investors Lifted Its Source Capital (SOR) Position by $783,252; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Masonite International Corpora (DOOR) Holding by $527,800; Stock Value Rose

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Masonite International Corpora (DOOR) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 118,425 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 108,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Masonite International Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 76,238 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 21,520 shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR) by 131,054 shares to 239,689 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 181,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,961 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Alerian MLP … – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Source Capital (SOR) Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Da Davidson And owns 71,724 shares. M&R Mgmt accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc stated it has 16,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,544 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Us Savings Bank De holds 716 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 7,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 116 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Assoc Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 55,361 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt owns 20,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ami Management reported 42,223 shares stake. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Com has 191,401 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 3,888 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DOOR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.19 million shares or 0.38% more from 23.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 192 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). 21,023 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 14,724 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 377,486 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 42,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd reported 4,732 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 194,653 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Us Savings Bank De owns 13,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 23,733 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 7,289 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 16,282 shares.