Bulldog Investors Increases Position in Source Capital (SOR); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted by $775,620 Its Holding

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 119,501 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.69 million, up from 113,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 11,254 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares to 361,859 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS) by 185,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,416 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 13,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,584 shares. 9,584 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc. First Manhattan Com reported 0% stake. Shaker Finance Services Limited Liability Com has invested 2.6% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 29 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rmb Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 23,941 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). The New Jersey-based Bulldog Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.19% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Citigroup invested in 0% or 983 shares. Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 43,928 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd invested in 0.07% or 3,888 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co stated it has 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus delivers $1 billion of adjusted funds flow in Q1 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Alerian MLP … – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Closed-End Funds: Stock/Bond Mixes – Forbes” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Special and Regular Quarterly Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: February 08, 2016.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,725 shares to 423,950 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Llc holds 31,551 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,464 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 5.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.06% or 4,865 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs holds 0.12% or 1,467 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.65 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 2.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42M shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp accumulated 0.14% or 1,916 shares. Rockland Trust has 10,984 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 365,410 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,676 shares. Adirondack holds 1.35% or 13,808 shares in its portfolio.