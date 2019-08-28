Bulldog Investors Holding in Source Capital (SOR) Has Decreased as Share Value Were Volatile; Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding by $1.25 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 36,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 253,354 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 290,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 121,985 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 3,000 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 66,804 shares. Pecaut & reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Bulldog Limited Liability Company reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 250 shares. 61,959 are held by First Tru Advsr L P. Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 9,574 were reported by Cohen Capital Mgmt. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co reported 16,658 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc holds 0% or 10,049 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Destination Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen And Steers Inc reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson And reported 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors owns 53,876 shares. Ami Mgmt reported 37,233 shares stake.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 4,700 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 5.14M shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 170,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 106,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,785 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 121,114 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 11 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,525 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Lc invested in 79,685 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Natixis holds 18,361 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Us Inc invested in 0.1% or 262,461 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 4,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).