Bulldog Investors Holding in Equus Total Return (EQS) Cut by $303,687 as Market Value Declined; Oakworth Capital Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $776,916 as Stock Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.30% . The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 million market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 35.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. –

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equus Total Return Fund: Buying Time, Burning Cash – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “U.S. Gas & Electric to Consolidate with Equus – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Worsham-Bayer Field – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Linde Starts Up New Plants to Supply EverDisplay Optronics in China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Linde plc: Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results (Earnings Release Tables attached) (news with additional features) – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.20 million activity. Tokarz Group Advisers LLC sold $1.03M worth of stock or 608,310 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Co reported 172,477 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.