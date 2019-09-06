Bulldog Investors Holding in Central Secs Com (CET) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Jennison Associates Has Increased Employers Holdings (EIG) Holding by $555,320

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 13,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 28,314 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 14,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 89,427 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 18,100 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.22% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,482 shares. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Serv has invested 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 12,244 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. 25,000 were reported by Jbf. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 163,065 shares. Zuckerman Group Ltd Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 3.81% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Diversified holds 0.02% or 13,307 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based 1607 Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 344,881 were accumulated by Bulldog Investors Llc. Raymond James Associates has 447,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Columbia Asset Management owns 4,000 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EMPLOYERS Now Provides Workers’ Compensation Insurance in Hawaii, Completing National Expansion Initiative – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.