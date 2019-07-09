Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) as Stock Rose; Ares Management Stake in Gladstone Invt (GAIN) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (GAIN) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 138,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,381 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538,000, down from 184,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Gladstone Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 40,580 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has risen 4.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 44,983 shares traded or 29.45% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 122,257 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 58,281 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 21,252 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 4.37 million shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 35,535 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 88,592 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,535 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1,400 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,127 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 10,071 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,414 shares in its portfolio. 37,448 were reported by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Webster Bancorporation N A has 3,034 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GAIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 35,770 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 31,751 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited accumulated 34,907 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.17% or 40,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Dana Inv Advisors has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 18,680 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 42,425 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). North Star Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Blackrock has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 69,130 shares stake.

Analysts await Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. GAIN’s profit will be $6.56 million for 14.13 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.