Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed By $2.36 Million Its Source Capital (SOR) Stake; Acadian Asset Management Cut Perficient (PRFT) Stake By $2.66 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Perficient Inc (PRFT) stake by 44.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 98,453 shares as Perficient Inc (PRFT)’s stock rose 16.46%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 123,588 shares with $3.39M value, down from 222,041 last quarter. Perficient Inc now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 5.87% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 395,129 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Source Capital Inc (SOR) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as Source Capital Inc (SOR)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 169,644 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 237,079 last quarter. Source Capital Inc now has $300.14M valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 5,469 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc invested 0.01% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 68 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 3,680 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 53,876 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 981 shares. Da Davidson And Co invested in 0.04% or 68,405 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has 101,733 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 3,888 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 46,128 shares stake. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.40 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen Cap Mgmt owns 9,574 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) stake by 99,446 shares to 435,553 valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares and now owns 430,778 shares. Blackrock Debt Stat was raised too.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus substantially achieves $7 billion near-term net debt target – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “OneCloud Signs OEM Agreement, Receives Investment From Workiva – PR Web” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 82,597 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Llc holds 66,495 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 33,700 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 57,083 shares stake. Los Angeles & Equity holds 0.01% or 39,205 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 2,504 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Victory Cap Management accumulated 67,618 shares. 421,024 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Macquarie reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRFT vs. GIB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Perficient (PRFT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Perficient (PRFT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Perficient Inc (PRFT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity. Wimberly Gary bought 861 shares worth $24,848.

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, February 15. Maxim Group maintained the shares of PRFT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.