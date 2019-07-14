Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Position in Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) by $439,032 as Stock Rose; Affinity Investment Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $4.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 19,562 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Bancorp Usa reported 50,727 shares. Wright Incorporated holds 5.06% or 106,234 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability holds 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,192 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.13% stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability invested in 1.05% or 273,136 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Invest has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Management reported 84,390 shares. Gabalex Management Ltd Co owns 150,000 shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Grp Inc has 97,338 shares. 1,400 are held by Knott David M. Highland Mgmt Limited Co holds 438,287 shares. Groesbeck Nj reported 6,684 shares stake.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 19,650 shares to 60,945 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 39,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,721 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).