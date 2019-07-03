Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Its Hill Intl Com (HIL) Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Declined; Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Position by $387,000 as Stock Value Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 35,074 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 461,401 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 41,715 shares. Carroll Incorporated accumulated 2,405 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 7 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 3,652 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 333,616 shares. 27,134 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 26,170 shares. Cap Invsts owns 146,000 shares. 2,425 were reported by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 47,045 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd reported 198 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 0% or 824 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 17,500 shares. Hsbc Public has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 515 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 51.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Commerce Lta has 2.10 million shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 792,200 were reported by Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ma. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 32,242 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 17,018 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 1.84 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 135,521 shares. 41,320 are owned by Citigroup. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 1.93 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Blackrock accumulated 122,397 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,100 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 50,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 749,983 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 101,969 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $28,875 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares were bought by Sgro David. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E.