Bulldog Investors Has Lifted Its Position in Central Secs Com (CET) as Stock Price Rose; Tdam Usa Raised Its Position in Cms Energy (CMS) by $301,359

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 4,336 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 156,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, up from 150,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 745,338 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES COVERAGE OF NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TESTS; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN) by 184,468 shares to 206,522 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,859 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,982 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Prtn Lc has invested 0.11% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Cibc Mkts reported 31,560 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 8,458 shares. Serv Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,201 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 10,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 352,344 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,244 shares. Bulldog Invsts reported 359,919 shares stake. Meridian Counsel has 13,015 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1,426 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 29,818 shares stake. Diversified Tru stated it has 13,307 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Css Limited Liability Il has 0.06% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 7,860 shares to 39,969 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,343 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 16,658 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 156,042 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com, Maine-based fund reported 582 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co accumulated 1,468 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 10,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management holds 0.05% or 22,697 shares in its portfolio. 364,827 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Cap Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jnba Advsr reported 450 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 6,795 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 30,971 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 425,317 shares. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated reported 2,511 shares. Ls Advisors Llc holds 0.11% or 30,251 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 51,278 shares.

