Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Royce Value Trust (RVT) Holding by $524,498 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Stock Value Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $125.27. About 471,727 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.51 million for 17.69 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

