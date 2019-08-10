Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Holding; Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Regional PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 45 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17. See Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) latest ratings:

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) stake by 16.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 271,878 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 326,757 last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond now has $243.33M valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 10,617 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.20% or GBX 0.48 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 14.5. About 332,355 shares traded. Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital & Regional plc operates as a co-investing property asset management firm in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 105.19 million GBP. It primarily focuses on retail and leisure sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm manages property assets for funds and joint ventures in which it holds stake.

