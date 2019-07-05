Bulldog Investors Has Cut Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stake By $1.65 Million; Nic (EGOV) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) stake by 32.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL)’s stock declined 30.56%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.70M shares with $4.96M value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Hill Intl Inc Com now has $149.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 58,834 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS

Nic Inc (EGOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 102 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 68 sold and reduced holdings in Nic Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 55.17 million shares, up from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nic Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 51 Increased: 64 New Position: 38.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 92,188 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Ma reported 0.64% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 19,941 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 111,949 shares. Axa accumulated 128,100 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 30,535 shares. 20,175 are held by Citadel. Vanguard Group Inc reported 629,599 shares stake. Kokino Limited Liability has invested 2.49% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 21,100 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 749,983 shares. Creative Planning holds 108,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 33,800 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has 129,013 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 40,110 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $420,213 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by CHADWICK JAMES M. $11,100 worth of stock was bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 was bought by Sgro David.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A stake by 309,400 shares and now owns 341,313 shares. Brandywine Global Income was raised too.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $11.95M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. for 357,500 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 153,434 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.03% invested in the company for 389,564 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 733,524 shares.

