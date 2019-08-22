Bulldog Investors Has Cut Central Secs Com (CET) Holding; Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Shorts Up By 2.89%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. OVID’s SI was 953,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 926,800 shares previously. With 646,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s short sellers to cover OVID’s short positions. The SI to Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.21%. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 142,138 shares traded. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has declined 79.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OVID News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Oral vs Intravenous Diltiazem for Rapid Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter Trial (OVID RAF); 29/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS – PLAN TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH OV101 FOR TREATMENT OF ADOLESCENTS AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH FRAGILE X SYNDROME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ovid Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVID); 25/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Today; 15/03/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics: Topline Data From Trial Expected 2H 201; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XIV); 15/03/2018 – OVID SAYS OV101 GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY U.S. FDA; 15/03/2018 Ovid Therapeutics Announces OV101 Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT X

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Central Secs Corp Com (CET) stake by 37.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as Central Secs Corp Com (CET)’s stock rose 4.70%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 344,881 shares with $9.88 million value, down from 547,534 last quarter. Central Secs Corp Com now has $784.40 million valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 2,718 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.48 million. The firm is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Brandywine Global Income stake by 139,926 shares to 604,953 valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) stake by 331,501 shares and now owns 673,877 shares. Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bulldog Invsts Lc has invested 4.39% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 421,014 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,307 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,458 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 47,529 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 33,118 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Company has 7,534 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0.01% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 33,333 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 9,490 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 38,925 shares. Jbf Cap Incorporated owns 25,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 5,650 shares stake. Gradient Invs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3 shares.