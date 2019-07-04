Bulldog Investors Has Cut By $2.16 Million Its Tri Contl Com (TY) Position; Shorts at Darling Ingredients (DAR) Lowered By 31.06%

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as Tri Contl Corp Com (TY)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 69,686 shares with $1.83M value, down from 152,665 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp Com now has $1.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 17,173 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) had a decrease of 31.06% in short interest. DAR’s SI was 3.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.06% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 3 days are for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s short sellers to cover DAR’s short positions. The SI to Darling Ingredients Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 217,925 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Adair Charles L, worth $21,000 on Friday, March 8.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It has a 150.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Darling Ingredients Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 104,442 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 17,783 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Tru has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 18,095 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 31,107 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 11,816 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Shell Asset holds 84,675 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 22,972 were reported by Us National Bank De. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 13,238 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Comm reported 124,125 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 93,221 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Investment Mngmt invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 12,971 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stake by 42,444 shares to 323,775 valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A stake by 309,400 shares and now owns 341,313 shares. Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) was raised too.

