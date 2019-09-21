Bulldog Investors Has Boosted Position in Source Capital (SOR) by $783,252 as Valuation Were Volatile; Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped Its Holding

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 178,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.43 million, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 10,323 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Fincl Lc has invested 2.6% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 20,049 are held by Landscape Cap Lc. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Mraz Amerine And Associates has invested 0.6% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pecaut Co has 2.51% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,574 shares. 191,401 are owned by Bulldog Ltd Co. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 23,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Ami Investment Management Incorporated holds 42,223 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0% or 116 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 4,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.05% or 71,724 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fin Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 40 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN) by 184,468 shares to 206,522 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HIL) by 485,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX).

