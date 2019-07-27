Bulldog Investors Decreased Tri Contl Com (TY) Holding by $2.16 Million as Shares Rose; Hbk Investments LP Decreased Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $3.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,046 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 37,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,532 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 90,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 452,815 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 7,946 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Oppenheimer & Comm accumulated 8,054 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru Company stated it has 287,538 shares. 37,322 were reported by Creative Planning. Cls Lc invested in 78 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 561,309 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 823 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 87,464 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 240,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 14,180 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 10,318 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 22,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 282,822 shares in its portfolio.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 8,107 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited reported 702,447 shares or 2% of all its holdings. 8 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 453,298 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 20,868 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 1,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 0.88% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 189,015 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,653 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 237,292 shares to 593,100 shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 173,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.