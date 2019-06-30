Bulldog Investors Decreased Its General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose; As Simon Ppty Group N Com (SPG) Stock Price Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Lifted Position

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com (SPG) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 54,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 1.56M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 30,156 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares to 282,349 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,696 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.