Bulldog Investors Cut Position in Tri Contl Com (TY) by $2.16 Million as Shares Rose; Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pretium Res (PVG) as Valuation Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,046 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.77 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 13.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (NYSE:IAG) by 250,000 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 184,050 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 257,000 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp has 249,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Cumberland Limited has invested 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 485,259 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 120,900 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 270,576 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 221,200 shares. 156,188 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 88,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,947 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Liability. Investec Asset invested 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 69.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PVG’s profit will be $14.79M for 34.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares to 430,778 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 6,204 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 100 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 37,322 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 26,892 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 87,464 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 11,395 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Limited Liability Co holds 200,610 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,919 shares. 240,417 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated reported 3,650 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,566 shares.